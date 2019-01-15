Dan Trachtenberg will direct Sony Pictures' big-screen adaptation of the hugely popular video game series from Naughty Dog which is available exclusively on Sony's PlayStation console and has spanned four titles.
Dan Trachtenberg is to direct Sony's 'Uncharted' movie.
The '10 Cloverfield Lane' filmmaker has stepped in to take the helm on the big-screen adaptation of the Naughty Dog PlayStation game series following the departure of Shawn Levy - who was first attached the project in 2016 - who stepped down due to scheduling conflicts.
A production date for the movie is yet to be confirmed due to lead actor Tom Holland's promotional commitments to Marvel and his upcoming film 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', though it is hoped work can begin some time before the year is out.
'Uncharted' will see the 20-year-old star portray treasure hunter Nathan Drake - a descendent of 16th century English sea captain Sir Francis Drake - and his first encounter with professional rogue Victor 'Sully' Sullivan, who goes on to become his friend.
The film has been in the pipeline since 2008, with scripts previously penned by Joe Carnahan, David Guggenheim and Eric Warren Singer, while Mark Wahlberg and 'Silver Linings Playbook' director David O. Russell were also previously attached to the project.
The most recent draft of the movie was written by Jonathan Rosenberg and Mark Walker, and Jonathan Kadin, is producing the project for Columbia.
'Breaking Bad' actor Brian Cranston has also been rumoured to be starring in the film, but his casting has yet to be confirmed by producers.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It is the year 1209 anno domini, and Ireland is merely a green, mountainous mass...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...