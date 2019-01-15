Dan Trachtenberg is to direct Sony's 'Uncharted' movie.

The '10 Cloverfield Lane' filmmaker has stepped in to take the helm on the big-screen adaptation of the Naughty Dog PlayStation game series following the departure of Shawn Levy - who was first attached the project in 2016 - who stepped down due to scheduling conflicts.

A production date for the movie is yet to be confirmed due to lead actor Tom Holland's promotional commitments to Marvel and his upcoming film 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', though it is hoped work can begin some time before the year is out.

'Uncharted' will see the 20-year-old star portray treasure hunter Nathan Drake - a descendent of 16th century English sea captain Sir Francis Drake - and his first encounter with professional rogue Victor 'Sully' Sullivan, who goes on to become his friend.

The film has been in the pipeline since 2008, with scripts previously penned by Joe Carnahan, David Guggenheim and Eric Warren Singer, while Mark Wahlberg and 'Silver Linings Playbook' director David O. Russell were also previously attached to the project.

The most recent draft of the movie was written by Jonathan Rosenberg and Mark Walker, and Jonathan Kadin, is producing the project for Columbia.

'Breaking Bad' actor Brian Cranston has also been rumoured to be starring in the film, but his casting has yet to be confirmed by producers.