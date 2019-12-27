Bastille frontman Dan Smith says the band try to shield themselves from the limelight.

Dan has claimed that he and bandmates Kyle Simmons, Will Farquarson and Chris Wood avoid appearing in music videos and on album covers to protect themselves from fame.

In an interview with The Irish News newspaper, Dan said: ''We have always done our best to not be famous as people. We have been lucky enough to have our music known by a bunch of people. But we intentionally aren't in a lot of our music videos and we are never on the album covers.''

The 33-year-old singer confessed to ''holding back'' in interviews early in his career and says the 'Pompeii' hitmakers had ''no interest'' in being famous.

Dan explained: ''On the first album, I held back a lot in interviews because I didn't want to become someone people would come to for a quote.

''We never went to things that would raise our profile. We had no interest in being famous.''

Bastille recently provided the soundtrack to the John Lewis Christmas advert with a cover of REO Speedwagon's 1984 hit 'Can't Fight This Feeling', and Dan says he never thought the band would ''be involved'' in the much-anticipated annual commercial.

He said: ''It's not something that we thought we would ever be involved in. But it has been such a light end to such a dizzy and turbulent year.''

The band released their third album, 'Doom Days', earlier this year, and Dan believes the record - which is a concept album about a night out - contrasts with their previous album, 2016's 'Wild World'.

He said: ''With this album, we literally set out to make an album about a night out. If our second album was about the world, then this was about choosing the opposite - choosing ignorance, choosing to escape everything for one night.''