Dan Reynolds is set to be a dad for the fourth time.

The Imagine Dragons frontman already has two-year-old twins Gia and Coco and six-year-old daughter Arrow, and has revealed that after splitting from his wife Aja Volkman in April last year before later reconciling, the couple are now expecting their fourth child, and first baby boy.

He said: ''I've been on the road for a decade now. I'm looking to take a little bit of time off. I have three little girls, and well, I have one on the way. I actually haven't told anybody that. There it is. The news is out. We just found out we're having a boy [in] October.''

Dan, 31, also confirmed he and Aja have fully reconciled after calling an end to seven years of marriage a year ago.

He added: ''I was talking to my wife the other day, and, by the way, there's so much news to tell you today, so boy on the way, my wife and I have gotten back together, we went through a separation for a little while, so clear that up. So I have to be public to let people know we are back together.''

And the 'Radioactive' hitmaker is pleased with the baby news, because he was secretly hoping to have a son.

He revealed: ''I didn't want to tell her that I wanted to have a boy, because when they tell you, I don't want to be the guy who's like, 'Oh, damn it. We're having [a girl],' because I love my girls. I really love my girls. But, secretly, I was hoping for a boy, to be honest with you ... I was secretly hoping. So, when they announced it on the phone, when the doctor told us, she was surprised because I was like, 'Yes! Yes!' and she was like, 'You told me you didn't care either way.' I was like 'Well...'''

The couple are likely to stop having children once they welcome their son into the world this year, but Dan joked that only having four kids goes against their Mormon beliefs.

Speaking on 'Good Day New York', he said: ''I think we're done. It's the Mormon way, I know, to have, like, a million kids, but it's, like, four already feels like a million kids, to be honest with you. Well, three I guess, then fourth on the way. I think we're done.''