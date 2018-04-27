Imagine Dragons star Dan Reynolds has ended his marriage with wife Aja Volkman after seven ''beautiful'' years.
Imagine Dragons star Dan Reynolds has split from his wife of seven years.
The 30-year-old singer took to Twitter on Thursday (26.04.18) to reveal he and Aja Volkman - with whom he has 13-month-old twins Gia and Coco and five-year-old daughter Arrow - have sadly parted ways, and though he didn't say what caused their split, Dan says their priority is now their three daughters.
He wrote: ''after 7 beautiful years together, Aja and I's marriage has come to an end. Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, & we will continue to co-parent them with all our love... [sic]''
The 'Thunder' hitmaker asked for his fans to respect the family's privacy as they move forward with co-parenting.
He added: ''I ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we work through this as a family. [sic]''
The news will no doubt come as a surprise to fans, as just last month the couple appeared to be in good spirits as they attended a screening of HBO documentary 'Believer' together.
The pair first met in 2010 at a nightclub in Las Vegas after hitting it off with their shared love of music, and they tied the knot just a year later.
Speaking about meeting Aja, Dan said previously: ''It seemed that music was the only link we had. But as we got to know each other on a more personal level, we found that we had so many similarities in our hearts that it was scary.
''I never had met someone who I connected to so instantly. Everything about her captivated me. I needed to know her.''
Aja, who is also a musician, admitted at the time that she didn't plan on being in a relationship.
She explained: ''I was kind of at a place in my life where I thought, 'This guy is so cute, but I'm not really interested in meeting anybody right now'.
''But we really just fell in love, and about a year later we ended up getting married and then we had a baby.''
Meanwhile, Dan has previously spoken about his battle with depression over the years, and how it has affected his relationship with his family.
Speaking last year, he admitted: ''It came to a point where I didn't have an option.
''It was lose my family and lose my life or seek help.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.