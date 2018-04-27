Imagine Dragons star Dan Reynolds has split from his wife of seven years.

The 30-year-old singer took to Twitter on Thursday (26.04.18) to reveal he and Aja Volkman - with whom he has 13-month-old twins Gia and Coco and five-year-old daughter Arrow - have sadly parted ways, and though he didn't say what caused their split, Dan says their priority is now their three daughters.

He wrote: ''after 7 beautiful years together, Aja and I's marriage has come to an end. Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, & we will continue to co-parent them with all our love... [sic]''

The 'Thunder' hitmaker asked for his fans to respect the family's privacy as they move forward with co-parenting.

He added: ''I ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we work through this as a family. [sic]''

The news will no doubt come as a surprise to fans, as just last month the couple appeared to be in good spirits as they attended a screening of HBO documentary 'Believer' together.

The pair first met in 2010 at a nightclub in Las Vegas after hitting it off with their shared love of music, and they tied the knot just a year later.

Speaking about meeting Aja, Dan said previously: ''It seemed that music was the only link we had. But as we got to know each other on a more personal level, we found that we had so many similarities in our hearts that it was scary.

''I never had met someone who I connected to so instantly. Everything about her captivated me. I needed to know her.''

Aja, who is also a musician, admitted at the time that she didn't plan on being in a relationship.

She explained: ''I was kind of at a place in my life where I thought, 'This guy is so cute, but I'm not really interested in meeting anybody right now'.

''But we really just fell in love, and about a year later we ended up getting married and then we had a baby.''

Meanwhile, Dan has previously spoken about his battle with depression over the years, and how it has affected his relationship with his family.

Speaking last year, he admitted: ''It came to a point where I didn't have an option.

''It was lose my family and lose my life or seek help.''