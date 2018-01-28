Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds has slammed the Grammy Awards for not featuring more female nominees.

The 30-year-old musician and his band have been nominated for Best Pop Vocal album and Best Pop Duo/Group at the awards ceremony, which will take place in New York on Sunday (28.01.18), but has said he finds it ''embarrassing'' that the categories are so ''male dominated''.

He said: ''It's pretty embarrassing. It's so male dominated, so it's rad to see the Time's Up movement. It's necessary. This industry has been owned by me for years. Men give power to men and it is this cycle.''

The 'Radioactive' hitmaker also praised the Time's Up and #MeToo movements for aiming to bring an end to sexism and sexual harassment, as he insists the music industry is ''just as bad'' as Hollywood, where several executives have been accused of sexually abusing female employees.

He added: ''I think women are finally being heard to some degree. Men can't just turn their heads away from it. It is unignorable.

''The voices have gotten so loud. The music industry is just as bad as the film industry. We live in an industry which for years has been sexually abusive to women. Men have been super-chauvinistic, it is time to listen to the victims.''

Dan is father to three daughters - named Coco, Arrow, and Gia - with his wife Aja Volkman, and hopes the industry's attitude toward women changes before they grow up.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror newspaper, he said: ''The least you can do as a male is acknowledge the wrongs of your sex, especially in this industry. My five year old wants to sing and I hope when she is 19 it is a different place. I've seen time and time again where women are only treated as sex symbols. They are not taken seriously as artists.

''This is a dialogue I have had with my therapist about having to love men, I am trying to do that. We have a lot of work to do.''