Dan Reynolds has become a father again.

The Imagine Dragons frontman's wife Aja gave birth to their fourth child - their first baby boy - called Valentine on Tuesday (01.10.19) and revealed his sweet moniker is a tribute to the innocent victims of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 32-year-old singer uploaded a photograph of the tiny tot and wrote: ''Born this morning on October 1st - ‬ ‪Valentine Reynolds‬

‪‬''‪The name Valentine means ''strong''. As today marks the 2nd anniversary of our most tragic day in Vegas, it now also represents the day that we celebrate the birth of new life. We are truly feeling #vegasstrong today‬ (sic).''

He then shared a picture of him doing skin-to-skin with the newborn before uploading a photograph of ''strong'' Aja and sleepy Valentine.

He captioned it: ''beautiful strong mama and her little boy Valentine (sic).''

The couple - who also have two-year-old twins Gia and Coco and six-year-old daughter Arrow - recently admitted they were going to marriage counselling to help work through their differences after they split last April and reconciled in January.

Dan said: ''We've been going through marriage counselling and putting in a lot of work to keep our family strong.

''Fortunately for us, we worked through it. If that hadn't have been the case for us, there's many people before us who paved that route and still raised great kids together or go on to be friends, or whatever it is. Relationships are complex.''

The 'Radioactive' hitmaker knows his relationship with Aja isn't ''perfect'', but says all couples have their flaws.

He added: ''No relationship is perfect. Sometimes it doesn't work out and that's okay; sometimes people separate for a little bit and they end up deciding to get back together and that's okay. We have this obsession with perfection right now. I think that's really dangerous because then everybody has false expectations and hopes for this beautiful, perfect marriage or life partner, and it's just going to be perfect - and that's just not the case.''