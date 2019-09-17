'Leaving Neverland' director Dan Reed says watching comedian Dave Chappelle's make jokes about James Safechuck and Wade Robson's accusations that Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children made him feel ''physically sick''.
'Leaving Neverland' director Dan Reed ''felt physically sick'' watching comedian Dave Chappelle make jokes about the two men in his film who allege that Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children.
The British filmmaker - who won the Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special for his documentary last Saturday (14.09.19) - has blasted Chappelle for mocking accusers James Safechuck and Wade Robson and for stating that he doesn't believe their accusations against the late King of Pop in his Netflix stand-up special 'Sticks and Stones'.
Accusing Chappelle of just trying to be controversial to boost his own career, Reed said at the Emmys: ''Chappelle is riding on a wave of being contrarian, being controversial, and this, to me, was revolting. I felt physically sick listening to what he was saying ... You can make comedy out of so many other things. Why not do something brave instead of crapping on some victim of child rape?''
In his 'Sticks and Stones' routine Chappelle, referring to Safechuck and Robson, says: ''I don't believe these motherf**kers.''
Chappelle then went to joke if their claims were true then they should have known that Michael wouldn't have lavished them with his time and gifts unless he was getting something in return.
He concluded his Jackson gags by joking about the 'Thriller' hitmaker's friendship with 'Home Alone' actor Macaulay Culkin, who has always maintained that he shared a long and wonderful friendship with Michael and that nothing sexual ever occurred between them.
Chappelle quipped said: ''You know ... I'm not a paedophile. But if I was ... Macaulay Culkin's the first kid I'm f***ing, I'll tell you that right now. I'd be a goddamn hero. 'Hey, that guy over there f***ed the kid from 'Home Alone'. And you know hard he is to catch.' ''
Safechuck and Robson claimed in two-part HBO film that they were abused by Michael at his Neverland ranch and on tour with him after they were befriended by the pop superstar as children.
Wade alleged he was sexually abused by Michael from the age of seven until 14, while James claimed he was a victim from the age of 10 until he hit puberty.
The pair's allegations have been categorically denied by the Michael Jackson Estate since the film was released in March.
In the wake of Reed's Emmy win, the estate has branded the decision to recognise the documentary a ''complete farce''.
A statement read: ''For a film that is a complete fiction to be honoured in a non-fiction Emmy category is a complete farce.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
Imagine you were a marginally successful comedian, one who had spent 10 years touring clubs...
The Blaxploitation films of the 1970s starred relatively unknown black actors playing new kinds of...
What a complete waste of time. Honestly, I can't remember the last time I...
At first I was highly dubious about "200 Cigarettes." From whatI'd seen before hand, it...
There seems to be an unwritten rule that movies starring ex-stand-up comedians must come to...