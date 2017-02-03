Choreographer Mandy Moore has revealed she managed to persuade 'La La Land' director Damien Chazelle to dance on set but quipped she was annoyed she couldn't get a video of it.
Director Damien Chazelle danced on the set of 'La La Land'.
Choreographer Mandy Moore got drafted in to work on the award-winning blockbuster by Chazelle and confessed she tapped him to be her dance partner for rehearsals but was disappointed not to have any video evidence.
She said: ''I wish someone had videoed him dancing.''
Moore spent a lot of time on set before the lead actor and actress - Ryan Gosling (Sebastian) and Emma Stone (Mia) - started filming but she didn't want to over-rehearse with them as Chazelle wanted the pair to ''look like real human beings'' when they moved rather than dancing professionals Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.
She shared: ''Damien wanted these people to look like real human beings; having real emotions, while they were moving. There's no way that you could train someone to be Fred and Ginger in two months; or a year - or three years or four years. Fred and Ginger trained their whole lives to be who they were. [However,] references to how they [Fred and Ginger] moved as a couple are peppered throughout the film.''
Moore got plenty of time to work on the movie, revealing the opening number - which sees dancers perform surrounded by hundreds of cars on a freeway - was plotted down to a tee.
She told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''The very beginnings of that egg was hatched on the back of a piece of paper. We drew cars and boxes on paper; and Damien drew in arrows to show me where the cameras would be.
''To randomly take a hundred cars and put dancers on them, there on the freeway, would have been a nightmare. We actually had only 30 dancers - and we had to be very smart about where we put them. The art department created a model of the freeway, and used those little Hot Wheels cars, so we could play around and face them the right way; and work out which way - and on which car - a dancer would be.''
