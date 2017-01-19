Dame Vivienne Westwood has designed the London Fashion Week Festival tote bag.

The 75-year-old fashion designer and eco-activist has been announced as the creative mastermind behind the organic cotton bag for this season's fashion extravaganza, and the style muse has admitted she is ''happy'' to have been selected to design the accessory and to communicate an ''important message'' in a bid to bring a stop to climate change.

Speaking about her latest venture, she said: ''Global warming is at the tipping point. If we go past it, we can't stop it. All the methane kicks in. We're there right now. Stop climate change. All our friends are going to switch to green energy - Ecotricity - and I am happy to design a tote that communicates this important message.''

Vivienne's limited edition products will be available to purchase during London Fashion Week for £20 and will see 50 per cent of the proceedings go towards the star's preferred charity Fuel Poverty Action, which aims to provide aid in the form of blankets and home products for pensioners' groups and tenants' associations.

And the businesswoman has revealed she drew inspiration for the bag from her own Autumn/Winter 2017/2018 show titled Ecotricity, as well as NASA's projection of the effect of climate change on the world should the earth's temperature rise by four degrees.

Vivienne's creation includes a map of the world emblazoned across one side with various areas coloured in green, whilst others are in red, with her signature on.

The bag also has a poignant message about the environment penned on the item, and it reads: ''Uninhabitable Land

''Once the rising temperature goes beyond the tipping point it will runaway to + 5 degrees = Only one billion people left by the end of this century.''