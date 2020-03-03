Dame Kristin Scott Thomas says ageing is a ''quality for women''.

The 59-year-old actress is fed up with having to ''thank'' people for saying she looks good at her age and insists she has ''never been happier''.

Speaking to Radio Times, she said: ''I'm fed up of having to say 'thank you' when someone says I've still got it. Ageing is a quality for women. We don't just fade away. I don't put up with any bull**** any more. I've never been happier.''

Meanwhile, Kristin previously admitted she is ''allergic'' to compliments.

She said: ''I never ever forget that he was the one that gave me my first job. He said, 'You've got an amazing talent.'

''And being American, that's what they do, isn't it? They beef you up. Me being English, we Brits, we're allergic to that. You just don't know what to do with it. I was kind of cringing when he did that, but he did it and he believed in me and he kept being a huge supporter. So I have nothing but thanks for that.''

In 2014 Kristin declared she ''could not cope with another film'' and that she was ''bored'' by her work - prompting reports she was quitting but she has since continued to appear in films, including starring opposite Gary Oldman in the Oscar-nominated 'Darkest Hour'.

Now she has said of her comments: ''I was just fed up you know? Just fed up, just burnt out, basically. But I do enjoy it. I just have to be in the right place at the right time, working with the right people.''