Dame Julie Walters wants to play a Bond villain and has even suggested it to Barbara Broccoli.
The 67-year-old actress recently worked with Bond producer Barbara Broccoli on 'Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool' and Julie lobbied her for a role in the next film in the spy franchise.
She told Event magazine: ''I told her I want to be the new Rosa Klebb [the villain in 'From Russia With Love']. They should have a baddie woman. I'd love that. What accent would I use? Depends on the baddie - depends on the baddie. Maybe she should be from North Korea. Anyhow, I haven't heard back.''
Julie also revealed she was surprised by the news that there would be a 'Mamma Mia!' sequel but was thrilled to get the chance to reunite with her castmates.
She said: ''When they told me about that, I thought: but surely they've used up all the bloody songs? But they'd done another and it's really good. I love singing. And we had such a laugh on the first one.''
Julie has a number of new films lined up including the 'Paddington' sequel and 'Mary Poppins' and insisted she has no plans to retire.
She said: ''I wouldn't want to retire. I'm an actor, that's who I am. Yes, if I found myself with a year off, I'd love it. But I intend to keep working as long as I'm healthy.''
