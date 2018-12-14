Dame Joan Collins wore a baseball hat as a disguise whilst Christmas shopping at Selfridges.

The 85-year-old actress has revealed she will often dress down in a bid to go incognito in public, but unfortunately her famous voice lets her down because it's so ''recognisable''.

Appearing on 'The Jonathan Ross Show', she admitted: ''I went out the other day in complete disguise while I went through Selfridges looking for Christmas presents and I had the baseball hat on, no make-up, an old Mac and jeans and only one person recognised me and that was an Italian lady and that was because I spoke.

''They don't recognise me but my voice is quite recognisable.''

However, dressing in disguise isn't new for the award-winner, who said: ''I've been doing it for years, it's my go to way of getting around, going to Kensington High Street.''

Joan says that she would love to star in a cartoon film because of her noticeable voice.

She continued: ''Which is why I'm surprised I've never been asked to do a character in a cartoon film.

''I did one about 10 years ago but I would love to be in one of those.''

When Jonathan suggested: ''Well maybe if there is a James Bond cartoon and they're looking for a lady Bond, we could do it that way?'', she agreed: ''That would be good wouldn't it.''

The 'Dynasty' star also gave her opinion of whether there should be a female James Bond.

She said: ''We are all gender neutral now'', before pretending to audition, saying: ''The name is Bond, Jane Bond.''

