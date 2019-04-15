Dame Joan Collins has showcased the extent of the damage to her apartment after a fire broke out over the weekend.

The 'Dynasty' star and her husband Percy Gibson were both left ''very shaken'' but ''unhurt'' following the blaze, which took a hold of the guest suite at their London home on Saturday (13.04.19), and on Instagram, Joan has posted a video which shows the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

In the short clip, Joan shows the blackened walls of the guest room as well as broken windows, and can be heard muttering ''Oh god'' as she surveys the destruction.

Captioning the clip, she wrote: The remains of the day...see my recent #tweet Thank you @londonfirebrigade #shafetsbury !! (sic)''

The 85-year-old actress had previously tweeted her thanks to the fire brigade for putting out the blaze and the ambulance crew who ''comforted'' her.

She wrote: ''THANK U from the bottom of my [heart] to the marvelous @LondonFire who attended to the terrifying fire yesterday in our flat. #threealarmfire My hero Percy had already doused the flames consuming the entire wall with handheld extinguisher (#donttakethisrisk). #gratitude #firefighters ... And thanks also to the @NHSEnglandLDN #nhs #emt #Ambulance crew who took care of our smoke inhalation and comforted me. And the wonderful @metpoliceuk who kept the street closed and everyone safe. #gratitude (sic)''

The dangerous blaze was first confirmed by her representative, who praised her spouse Percy for ''controlling most of the fire'' until the firefighters were able to get to the property.

They said: ''The fire broke out yesterday. They were both in the apartment. Joan smelt some smoke and Percy went out to investigate. They discovered that the guest suite was on fire. Percy had two of those fire extinguishers in the apartment so he rushed in to start putting the fire out and Joan called for the fire brigade to come.

''Percy had kind of controlled most of the fire. They escaped the fire unhurt, but obviously shaken up and distressed from the whole thing. Percy really saved the day. He was the one who put the fire out and took control until the fire brigade arrived. The couple are doing better today [and will be going back] to see exactly what damage has been done and how they can put everything back together again.''