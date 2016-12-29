Celebrities pay their respects to the late Debbie Reynolds, including Dame Joan Collins, William Shatner, Bette Midler, and Ariana Grande.
Dame Joan Collins leads tributes to the late Debbie Reynolds.
The 'Singin' In The Rain' actress passed away late on Wednesday (28.12.16) at the age of 84, just one day after the tragic death of her daughter Carrie Fisher, and Joan - who starred with Debbie on the 2001 comedy movie 'These Old Broads' - has dubbed the late star as a ''wonderfully warm friend''.
Taking to Twitter, the 83-year-old actress wrote: ''Truly heartbroken to hear @DebbieReynolds1 has died. She was a wonderfully warm friend and colleague. Praying for Todd (Fisher, her son) & Billie (Lourd, Carrie's daughter). #RIPDebbie (sic)''
And Joan's message comes as one of many from the world of showbiz, as tributes flood in since the announcement of Debbie's untimely passing.
William Shatner wrote on Twitter: ''Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016.''
Whilst Steven Fry added: ''Deepest sympathy to Billie, Todd & all the family at this new blow. Time to watch 'Postcards From The Edge' & 'Singin' in the Rain' & remember (sic)''
Bette Midler shared: ''#DebbieReynolds has just died. This is too hard to comprehend. Beautiful, talented, devoted to her craft, she follows Carrie, dead days ago. (sic)''
Meanwhile Mark Hamill - who previously shared a tribute to his 'Star Wars' co-star Carrie - posted a picture of a man kicking the six off of the year 2016.
The actor - who famously played Luke Skywalker alongside Carrie's Princess Leia -simply captioned the photo: ''#CruelCruelYear (sic)''
And younger stars such as Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus also took to social media to share their thoughts on the late star, with the 'Dangerous Woman' hitmaker reaching out to offer support for 24-year-old Billie, who has lost both a mother and a grandmother this week.
The 23-year-old singer wrote on Twitter: ''i love you billie. so so much. rest in peace, debbie reynolds. (sic)''
Whilst Miley shared on Instagram alongside a picture of Debbie: ''wow...... this sad news makes me wanna hug my mama and never let go...... (sic)''
As of the time of writing, it is unconfirmed as to how Debbie passed, though she is believed to have suffered a stroke before being rushed to hospital on Wednesday.
