Dame Joan Collins is ''very shaken'' after a fire broke out in her apartment.

The 'Dynasty' star and her husband Percy Gibson are both ''unhurt'' after the blaze took a hold of the guest suite at their London home on Saturday (13.04.19).

A representative for the actress told People magazine: ''The fire broke out yesterday. They were both in the apartment. Joan smelt some smoke and Percy went out to investigate. They discovered that the guest suite was on fire. Percy had two of those fire extinguishers in the apartment so he rushed in to start putting the fire out and Joan called for the fire brigade to come.

''Percy had kind of controlled most of the fire. They escaped the fire unhurt, but obviously shaken up and distressed from the whole thing. Percy really saved the day. He was the one who put the fire out and took control until the fire brigade arrived. The couple are doing better today [and will be going back] to see exactly what damage has been done and how they can put everything back together again.''

And taking to social media, Joan has thanked the fire brigade for putting out the blaze and the ambulance crew who ''comforted'' her.

She wrote on Twitter: ''THANK U from the bottom of my [heart] to the marvelous @LondonFire who attended to the terrifying fire yesterday in our flat. #threealarmfire My hero Percy had already doused the flames consuming the entire wall with handheld extinguisher (#donttakethisrisk). #gratitude #firefighters ... And thanks also to the @NHSEnglandLDN #nhs #emt #Ambulance crew who took care of our smoke inhalation and comforted me. And the wonderful @metpoliceuk who kept the street closed and everyone safe. #gratitude (sic)''