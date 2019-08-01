Dame Emma Thompson changed career because of ''misogynistic critics''.

The 'Late Night' star has revealed she originally planned to be a comedienne but decided to ditch that for acting after putting up with sexism.

Speaking about her BBC comedy show, 'Thompson', she said: ''Thompson was ripped apart by critics. They said it was 'man-hating'. You can't imagine how terrible they were, so destructive and deeply, inutterably misogynistic. I absolutely know that now, but I didn't then. At the time, I couldn't get out of bed. I thought, 'All right, maybe I shouldn't be doing this'. So I got into serious acting. I'm quite good at serious acting.''

And Emma insists her critics don't have an effect on her.

She added: ''I guess I just don't care. I've been trashed in the press, my career was absolutely changed by the response of those misogynistic critics. But I just don't care. It's not to say that it wasn't painful, but I knew I couldn't work properly in a false environment because nothing would be any good at all. It's exhausting.''

The 60-year-old actress thinks being independent is so important for a woman.

She told Stuff.co.nz: ''I think my response was a sensible one. I had to support myself. I had to earn money. I really mean that, especially as a woman.

''You must be able to earn your own living. You cannot be dependent upon someone else's wage. Money is so important to young women.''