Dame Barbara Windsor is ''fighting fit'' as she continues to battle dementia, according to her longterm pal Christopher Biggins.

The 81-year-old television icon has sadly been battling the illness since 2014, and her close pal and fellow TV star Christopher, 70, has now said she ''looked wonderful'' when they had lunch together earlier this week, although he noticed a deterioration in her memory.

He said: She is fantastic. I thought she looked wonderful, she was fighting fit.

''There's odd moments, she asked me three times where I was living, which she knows so well, but she doesn't. She asked me what I was doing about three times. But we laughed and laughed and Scott is amazing.''

The former 'EastEnders' star is being looked after by her husband Scott Mitchell - who recently had to bring in carers to help him take care of her as her condition worsens - and Christopher said that despite her illness, she is still enjoying life.

Christopher said the 'Carry On' actress even managed to dance, sing, and entertain at Scott's father's funeral.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Scott told me a sweet story. When his father died she went down there to support Scott and at the Shiva, which they have at the Jewish faith, she was tap dancing and singing and entertaining the women.

''It was just like she came to, for a couple of hours, to give her bit to her husband's father. It was just wonderful. She got wonderful applause.''

Meanwhile, Scott recently said he was ''thrilled'' at the ''impact'' Barbara's dementia story has had on other sufferers.

He said: ''I'm surprised, and I'm just thrilled that it's had that kind of impact. Because that wasn't the reason we went public, we went public because I couldn't hide it any longer from people. Because Barbara always gets people coming up to her and it was beginning to be quite obvious.''