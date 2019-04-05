Dame Barbara Windsor struggles to remember what house she lives in amid her Alzheimer's battle.

The former 'EastEnders' star was diagnosed with the degenerative brain condition in 2014 and her husband Scott Mitchell, 56, has admitted that although she has occasional moments of clarity Barbara, 81, struggles to move around her home and sometimes forgets that she's eaten.

In an interview with the Mirror, he said: ''She can't place the house we're in and asks me, 'do we live here?' ''

Scott explained that while there are moments his wife seems like herself, there is ''no rhyme or reason''.

He added: ''You've got the old version back and for that split second, it goes out of my mind that she has these problems.

''The 20 minutes after dinner, she'll ask me what we're going to eat tonight. There's no rhyme or reason.''

The former doctor went on to say that despite the illness, the pair still have ''such fun'' together and still ''make each other laugh''.

He said: ''I want it to be clear that Barbara and I, we still have such fun. One minute it'll be like talking to the old Barbara, we still make each other laugh and we have fits of giggles''

Scott also explained that the actress ''really comes alive'' when she goes to the theatre and despite her battle still ''loves seeing the public''.

He said: ''She seems to really come alive in the theatre. She loves seeing the public, who have been absolutely ­incredible to her. When we do go out, she enjoys herself.

''They are like trigger points, it's just being in a theatre is a familiar part of her life.

''Obviously, we can't go to the theatre every day. However, there is a sense of belonging. Barbara kind of doesn't want to go out as much as she used to.''