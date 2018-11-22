Cynthia Erivo wants to write a self-help book to encourage others to follow their dreams.
Cynthia Erivo wants to write a self-help book.
The 31-year-old actress has been offered a deal to pen a tome of her own, and though she rejected a request to submit an autobiography, she's keen to use her work to help other people.
Explaining why she turned down the memoir offer, she said: ''I'm only 31, I've only begun my life!
''I would love to use the book as a way to give people permission to follow a dream, to be steadfast in a belief and to know that literally anything is possible. An-y-thing.''
Cynthia is close to her mother, Edith, and her sister Stephanie but was disowned by her father at a London Underground station when she was 16 following a spurt of occasional visits where he had paid her and her sibling very little attention.
She recalled to Rolling Stone magazine: ''He said, 'I don't want to see you or your sister again.' And he stuck true to his word.''
The award-winning star doesn't view her estrangement from her dad as a ''trauma'', she admitted it has affected her in her career choices.
She said: ''We all have small things that affect our lives. I don't know that that is a trauma. And if it was, I learned how to deal with that trauma. I think it comes out in the roles I choose and the decisions I make.''
The 'Bad Times at the El Royale' actress is proud of her toned physique and is happy to show off her exercise regime on Instagram.
She said: ''My body is muscular, and I won't shy away from it, which a lot of women are forced to do. I want to be an example for women who are afraid of their own strength and fitness to embrace it.
''And I don't want to be given a role that requires I pretend I can do something when, if I put my mind to it, I actually can do it myself, without someone having to step in for me. I want to be able to do the Tom Cruise roles, the superhero roles. I'm not going to pretend I'm not strong.''
Up-and-coming British singer-songwriter Alice Chater unveils her brand new single 'Hourglass'.
With a fourth solo album having just dropped and his 50th birthday celebrations behind him, John Grant kicked off the UK leg of his latest tour in...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
They've just announced their 2019 70-date world tour and they've dropped a new single and video just to get fans even more excited.
Paloma Faith tests her aim in the video for her new single 'Loyal', directed by Jamie Travis, ahead of the release of album 'The Architect: Zeitgeist...
Seven months after the release of his second album 'Staying At Tamara's', George Ezra unveils the video to his newest single 'Hold My Girl'.
After teaming up with Benny Blanco and Khalid on the song 'Eastside' earlier this year, Halsey returns with her newest single 'Without Me'.
Kesha's latest single is 'Here Comes The Change' from the soundtrack of an important new biographical drama entitled 'On the Basis of Sex'.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.