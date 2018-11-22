Cynthia Erivo wants to write a self-help book.

The 31-year-old actress has been offered a deal to pen a tome of her own, and though she rejected a request to submit an autobiography, she's keen to use her work to help other people.

Explaining why she turned down the memoir offer, she said: ''I'm only 31, I've only begun my life!

''I would love to use the book as a way to give people permission to follow a dream, to be steadfast in a belief and to know that literally anything is possible. An-y-thing.''

Cynthia is close to her mother, Edith, and her sister Stephanie but was disowned by her father at a London Underground station when she was 16 following a spurt of occasional visits where he had paid her and her sibling very little attention.

She recalled to Rolling Stone magazine: ''He said, 'I don't want to see you or your sister again.' And he stuck true to his word.''

The award-winning star doesn't view her estrangement from her dad as a ''trauma'', she admitted it has affected her in her career choices.

She said: ''We all have small things that affect our lives. I don't know that that is a trauma. And if it was, I learned how to deal with that trauma. I think it comes out in the roles I choose and the decisions I make.''

The 'Bad Times at the El Royale' actress is proud of her toned physique and is happy to show off her exercise regime on Instagram.

She said: ''My body is muscular, and I won't shy away from it, which a lot of women are forced to do. I want to be an example for women who are afraid of their own strength and fitness to embrace it.

''And I don't want to be given a role that requires I pretend I can do something when, if I put my mind to it, I actually can do it myself, without someone having to step in for me. I want to be able to do the Tom Cruise roles, the superhero roles. I'm not going to pretend I'm not strong.''