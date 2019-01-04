Cynthia Erivo says Jeff Bridges has the same ''laid-back aura'' as his legendary 'The Big Lebowski' character The Dude.

The 31-year-old actress got to know the 69-year-old star while appearing opposite him in 2018 neo-noir thriller 'Bad Times at the El Royale', and she believes there are several similarities between the legendary Hollywood actor and his avid bowler alter-ego Jeffrey ''The Dude'' Lebowski, who he portrayed in the 1998 classic crime comedy movie.

Speaking at the EE Rising Star Award nominees announcement - at which she received a nod - at BAFTA HQ in London's Piccadilly, Cynthia exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''It's so strange, that aura of The Dude is the aura of Jeff.

''He's so laid back, so lovely, super cool. He's so detailed and kind as well on the set. You just know you're in safe hands with Jeff.

''If you're on set with Jeff everything is fine. You think, 'Oh, I'm with Jeff today, I'm fine, I'm all good. I don't even need to know the lines I'll know them by the end of this, it's fine.' ''

While Cynthia's movie career is still in its infancy, the 'Widows' star enjoyed how ''comfortable'' the 'Hell or High Water' star made her feel on set.

She added: ''There's something about him that makes you feel comfortable.

''He always calls me Cynth, or C. And he would call over and say, 'You want to look at the screen, Cynth?'

''I would go over and take a look at the screen and he'd say, 'What do you think, shall we do it again? Do you like that? Were you OK with what I did?'

''It was a real discussion between two people. We spent so much time together that it really became a partnership.''

The 'Color Purple' actress - who has won Emmy, Grammy and Tony awards for the hit musical - admits her and Jeff are an ''unlikely pairing'', but they couldn't stop laughing together while filming 'Bad Times at the El Royale'.

She added: ''And now whenever we're together it's just real laughter, and giggles and fun.

''He does something silly and I do something silly, and it's fun.

''It's like the most unlikely pairing but perfect at the same time.''

As well as Cynthia, Jessie Buckley, Barry Keoghan, Lakeith Stanfield and Letitia Wright are also up for the Rising Star Award.

Voting is now open at ee.co.uk/BAFTA and the winner will be announced at the EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday 10 February 2019 at London's Royal Albert Hall.