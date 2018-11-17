'Creed II' director Steve Caple Jr has praised Ryan Coogler for his inclusiveness and recommending him for the job.
While 'Creed' filmmaker Ryan stepped back from directing duties for the sequel and took on an executive producer role, he recommended Caple Jr for the job, even though his only previous directing credit was the 2016 indie movie 'The Land'.
Steve told The Hollywood Reporter: ''For Ryan Coogler, who's a black, young director, to do what he's done and then also bring up my name in a studio meeting, saying, 'Y'all should look at Steven Caple Jr.,' is crazy.''
However, he admitted he was nervous about stepping in to Coogler's shoes for the sequel.
He said: ''I think, stepping into this franchise, coming behind some really good filmmakers, you get nervous. At the same time, it was a challenge I wanted to take on.''
Both Caple and 'Rocky IV' star Dolph Lundgren believe the 'Creed' franchise has updated the 'Rocky' world for a new audience.
Caple said: ''It was all coming from a personal place, and that's what makes 'Rocky' movies relatable. For us, it was about making 'Creed' talk to our generation, the younger audience.''
Lundgren -- who reprises his character, Ivan Drago, in 'Creed II' -- said: ''['Creed'] brought an urban component to ['Rocky'] and a young component that we're using in this film as well. It treated 'Rocky' with reverence and respect, but it brought new blood into it, new music, a new feel.''
Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan - who portrays Adonis Johnson in the series - recently said he will hopes to build a long-running 'Creed' franchise.
He said: ''I want to keep making them as long as they're good. I always want to keep my finger on the pulse. Forty two years, I mean, who knows?''
However, the 'Black Panther' star doesn't know if he'll always get in the ring because he finds training for the role really intense and the physical side of playing the legendary boxer in the movies is already taking a toll on his body.
The 31-year-old actor said: ''I'm not saying I'm old by any means, but the process of getting in shape was a bit harder for 'Creed II'. ''
