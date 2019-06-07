Craig David wants to duet with Beyonce.

The '7 Days' hitmaker has been a huge fan of the former Destiny's Child singer since he was young and the ''Queen of pop music'' is at the top of his list for a dream collaboration.

Asked on Australia's 'Today' who he'd most like to work with, the 38-year-old star said: ''I would still have to say Beyoncé! It would be amazing because it's someone I have grown up watching.

''From Destiny's Child and what that represented as a group, to go off and do her own solo stuff, to see her grow into the Queen of Pop music...''

The 'Walking Away' star's wish comes as he releases a new track, 'When You Know What Love Is', and Craig has previously spoken about how excited he is for fans to hear his latest studio recordings.

He said recently: ''It feels amazing to share what I've been working on! I can't wait for you all to hear it! This track came about so naturally and it's all about the initial undeniable spark you get when something feels right - wanting to hold on to that feeling and seeing how it can develop.''

The single's arrival comes ahead of a mammoth summer for the star, which will see him return to his Ibiza Rocks Hotel residency for a fourth season between July 9 and September 24, whilst also curating his own stage at SW4 on August 24, where he will be joined by special guests including Basement Jaxx, Mabel, Big Zuu, Yungen, Nathan Dawe, Jax Jones, Martin Solveig and Sigma.

Craig's SW4 stage will be an embodiment of his critically acclaimed TS5 shows, which began as exclusive pre-parties in Miami and were hosted in his penthouse home, Tower Suite 5.