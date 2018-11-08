Courteney Cox has reportedly become obsessed with tarot cards.

The former 'Friends' actress has her own personal tarot card reader who is giving her insight into her future and helping her make decisions in her life with the aide of the occult practise.

A source told America's OK! magazine: ''Courteney's always been a control freak when it comes to her life and her career. But suddenly she wants the advice of her personal tarot card reader. There's always a stack of tarot cards at Courteney's house waiting to be read.''

Courteney - who is in a relationship with Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid and has 14-year-old daughter Coco from her marriage to David Arquette - is said to find that the guru's work has a calming influence on her life and has improved her thought process and she wants to get more readings.

The source added: ''She swears by it. She says she's a lot less stressed because of her guru's calming and knowledgeable presence.''

Perhaps Courteney has spoken to her personal tarot card reader about the possibility of a 'Friends' reunion happening.

The 54-year-old actress - who played Monica Geller in the television show from 1994 to 2004 - recently admitted she doesn't know if there's a way to ''redo'' the sitcom with her co-stars Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.

Courteney said: ''People ask us all the time, 'Will we ever do a remake?' That was a story about these group of people that are friends in their 30s who are finding themselves. I don't know if there's a way to redo it. I just don't see it happening. Even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time. But I don't see it happening.''