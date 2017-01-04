The Treat Her Right star is in intensive care in a Texas hospital following surgery to repair the damage.

His son Sundance, who recently won Season 11 of U.S. TV talent show The Voice, has updated fans on his father's health, revealing his dad is unable to speak or move.

"The doc told our family its a miracle he made it (sic)," Sundance wrote on Facebook on Saturday (31Dec16).

He adds: "Thank you all for he prayers they are working (sic). Once he made it through surgery (the) surgeon came out and spoke to us and around his neck was a chain with a big cross so I knew he was in the hands he needed to be in. Will post more soon once we find out more thank you all god bless."

On Tuesday (03Jan17), Sundance Head returned to social media and asked fans to pray for his father.