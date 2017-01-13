Country singer Mo Pitney is a new dad.
The star and his wife Emily welcomed little Evelyne Nadine on Thursday (12Jan17).
The baby arrived a few weeks early - something Pitney joked about in his Instagram baby announcement under a photo of the newborn.
The I Met Merle Haggard Today singer wrote: "Well, Evelyne Nadine decided to have her birthday early! Em and I had a number of scares this morning but God intercepted every one of them with His powerful sovereign love... I couldn’t be more thankful to have our baby and my wife safe and loved."
The couple wed in March (16).
