Corin Hardy said his 'Conjuring' spin-off 'The Nun' has ''something new''.

The 43-year-old filmmaker - who made his directorial debut with the 2015 horror 'The Hallow' - was hired to helm the upcoming spin-off movie based around the ghostly character in the 'Conjuring' sequel.

While speaking to Adam Green and Joe Lynch on The Movie Crypt podcast, Hardy admitted making the movie - which is slated for release this September - didn't feel like making a sequel or remake.

He said: ''I can't obviously talk too much about what happens. But it was really exciting, when I read the script, that it was something new.

''So, it's part of this universe that's been established, with a character that appeared in a movie, but it wasn't like doing a sequel or a remake.''

Not much is known about the new movie except that Demian Bichir is starring as a priest in the paranormal film with Taissa Farmiga as a nun and Bonnie Aarons will be reprising her role as the evil entity from 'The Conjuring 2'.

New Line Cinema announced last year it is working on a number of spin-offs based in the 'Conjuring' universe which already include 'Annabelle', 'Annabelle: Creation', 'The Nun' and the upcoming 'The Crooked Man' movie.

Being part of a popular and successful franchise, Hardy admitted there is a lot of pressure because of the ''incredible success'' the movies have had.

He said: ''There's a lot of pressure because of the incredible success of these movies.

''But then, you're so focused on what you're doing, you don't really think about that. You're just making a movie as good as possible.

''Maybe that will hit when it's starting to come out, but really there's too much to do to be worried about that.

''You're just wanting to make sure you're hitting a level of quality, and originality, and making sure you love what you're doing, and it goes down well.

''If you think about the pressure then it's a little scary.''

Hardy's next project is a reboot of the horror movie 'The Crow' starring Jason Momoa as the titular character.