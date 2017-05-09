Conrad Hilton's family want him to get psychiatric help.

The 23-year-old troubled star - the younger brother of Paris Hilton - is currently in jail on a $60,000 bail after he allegedly stole Rick Salomon's Bentley, drove it over to his ex-girlfriend Hunter Daily Salmon's house and attempted to break in last weekend.

But, although he's set to appear in court on Tuesday (09.05.17), Conrad's lawyer has told TMZ that he's not only asking for bail but will ask the judge to only allow him out if he agrees to enter a hospital where doctors can assess his mental state.

Conrad's lawyer Robert Shapiro thinks his behaviour is ''bizarre and unusual'' and is convinced the only way he'll get back on the straight and narrow is with medical help.

The star was arrested at 4am on Saturday (06.05.17) after he breached his restraining order, which Hunter had issued a month after their split in 2015.

Hunter - whose father Rick infamously starred in a sex tape with Conrad's older sister Paris - filed documents against her former boyfriend almost two years ago, in which she claimed he said he will commit suicide, threatened violence and asked for her hand in marriage while visiting her at her mother's house.

The restraining order stated Conrad must stay at least 100 yards away from Hunter, her sister Tyson, her mother E. G. Daily and her famous father.

But this isn't the first time Conrad has attempted to break into Hunter's home as he committed the same crime a month after the court banned him from contacting her.

Just one week before, Conrad was sentenced to a $5,000 fine, 750 hours of community service and to undergo treatment at a mental health centre following an incident on board a British Airway flight from London to Los Angeles in July 2014.

The hotel heir had previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour count of simple assault following his 10-hour meltdown on the plane, during which he reportedly screamed threats at flight attendants.