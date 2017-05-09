Conrad Hilton's ex-girlfriend Hunter Daily Salomon is ''scared'' of him after he attempted to break into her mother's house over the weekend.

The 21-year-old actress - the daughter of Rick Salomon and Elizabeth Daily - has admitted she's terrified of the troubled star, who she broke up with in 2015, and doesn't think he's ''mentally there'' after he was caught trying to get into her home in Los Angeles on Saturday (06.05.17) - despite having a restraining order against him.

She told TMZ: ''It can be scary because I don't think he's well in the head right now, so I don't know what a person can do when they are not mentally there. If he was mentally there, it would be OK but I don't know where he is at in his head.''

This isn't the first time the 23-year-old star - the brother of Paris Hilton - has attempted to break into Hunter's home as he committed the same crime a month after a court banned him from going anywhere near her following their split in 2015.

Hunter - whose father Rick Salomon infamously starred in a sex tape with Conrad's older sister Paris - filed documents against her former boyfriend in which she claims he said he will commit suicide, threatened violence and asked for her hand in marriage while visiting her at her mother's house.

The restraining order stated Conrad must stay at least 100 yards away from Hunter, her sister Tyson, her mother E. G. and her father.

Just one week before, Conrad was sentenced to a $5,000 fine, 750 hours of community service and to undergo treatment at a mental health centre following an incident on board a British Airway flight from London to Los Angeles in July 2014.

The hotel heir had previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour count of simple assault following his 10-hour meltdown on the plane, during which he reportedly screamed threats at flight attendants.

His legal woes don't end there either as he was previously forced to spend 90 days in jail and 90 days in a drugs facility after he allegedly violated his probation by trespassing, failing a drug test, refusing to complete three treatment programmes and leaving California without prior permission from his probation officer.