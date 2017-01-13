Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead will be returning in 'Deadpool 2'.

The 15-year-old physic - played by Brianna Hildebrand - and metal man Colossus played, who is voiced by Stefan Kapicic, played small but high impact roles in the 2016 film, starring Ryan Reynolds as the titular anti-hero.

Now writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese have revealed the two mutants will be back in the sequel, being made by 20th Century Fox and set for release in January 2018.

In an interview with website Collider, when asked if the two characters will making a follow-up appearance, Rhett said: ''I think we can say. Yeah, they'll be in the sequel.''

Paul added: ''I can't say how much they are ... they'll make at least an appearance.''

Reynolds will be reprising his role as Wade Wilson and his alter ego Deadpool - a mercenary who has regenerative powers due to an experimental treatment to cure his cancer - and X-Men member Cable will be joining as a new character.

Reynolds, 40, hopes to continue in the franchise - which he kick-started due to his love of the Marvel comic book character - for as long as possible.

He previously said: ''I would love to play 'Deadpool' for as long as they would let me play 'Deadpool'. We have outlines and stories for a number of different films.''

The sequel will be directed by David Leitch.