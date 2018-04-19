Colin Trevorrow says 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' will share similarities with Steven Spielberg's 1993 original.

The 41-year-old director has helped to write the latest installment in the money-spinning franchise, and he's given fans an insight into what they can expect from the upcoming movie.

He shared: ''If I could contextualise each film, I would say 'Jurassic World' was an action adventure, 'Fallen Kingdom' is kind of a horror suspense film, and 'Jurassic World 3' will be a science thriller in the same way that 'Jurassic Park' was.''

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' will still feature the likes of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

But Colin revealed that some new, important characters are set to be introduced in the upcoming movie.

He told EW: ''There's other characters who we'll meet in 'Fallen Kingdom' you'll realise are major characters.''

Colin is set to helm the final installment in the trilogy, which is due out in 2021.

And he's admitted to feeling privileged at having been given the opportunity to shape the franchise.

He said: ''Steven Spielberg asked me [to direct], and when he asks you, what can I tell you, man?

''In all honesty, over my past few years, I've grown to love and cherish the value of the gift that I've been given with this franchise.''

Meanwhile, Colin previously hailed the decision to appoint J. A. Bayona as the director of 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom', saying it's important to add fresh ideas to the films.

He said: ''It's important to this franchise that we welcome new creative voices to keep our storytelling fresh and alive.''