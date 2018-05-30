Colin Trevorrow will ''cherish'' the experience of working on 'Star Wars: Episode IX' for the rest of his life.

The 41-year-old director was originally set to helm the much-anticipated sci-fi movie, before a statement in September 2017 revealed all parties had ''mutually chosen to part ways'' - but Colin has claimed he only has positive memories of his experience.

Asked about his exit from the project, the acclaimed moviemaker - who had creative differences with the studio, Lucasfilm - explained: ''I don't want to talk too much about it because I don't want to affect the way that fans get to see these films.

''When we were kids, these movies came to us from far away. They were a gift. And the more we talk about how they're made, the more it reveals that they're just movies. But they're not just movies, they're more than that.''

Colin has been replaced as the director by Jj Abrams.

But the moviemaker - who is now directing 'Jurassic World 3' - still has positive memories about the experience.

Speaking to Empire, Colin said: ''Beyond that, I got the opportunity to tell a story that is a celebration of everything I believe in, I got to tell it to George Lucas and I got to tell it to Luke Skywalker, and those are experiences I will cherish for the rest of my life.''

Colin co-wrote a script for 'Episode IX', but it was subsequently rewritten by Jack Thorne, before JJ Abrams started working from another new script.