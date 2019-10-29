Colin Trevorrow has revealed that 'Jurassic World 3' will bring back the original franchise stars in an ''organic way''.

Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern - who starred in the original 'Jurassic Park' movie in 1993 - will be reunited for the latest film with Jeff back as Dr. Ian Malcolm, following his appearance in 2018's 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom', and Laura and Sam returning to their respective roles of Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant.

The 43-year-old director always wanted to include them in the new trilogy, which he considers to be a continuation of the original 'Jurassic Park' franchise, but there needed to be a logical reason to get them back.

Speaking to Empire magazine's 2020 Preview Issue, Colin said: ''We'd have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down - again. The next film allows the legacy characters to be part of the story in an organic way. (Co-writer) Emily Carmichael and I call it 'Jurassic Park VI' because it is.''

Colin also revealed that the filmmakers had to consider how the characters have changed since their last appearance in 2001's 'Jurassic Park III'.

He said: ''You start asking the most basic questions: who are those people now? What do they make of the new world they're living in, and how do they feel about being part of its history?

''Ultimately it will be in collaboration with the actors. They know and love these characters. We'll do it together.''

'Jurassic World 3' is set for release in 2021. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will be reprising their roles as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing whilst Mamoudou Athie has joined the cast.