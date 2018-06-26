Acclaimed screenwriter Colin Trevorrow has admitted he was frustrated that the trailer for 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' featured some major spoilers.
The 41-year-old screenwriter - who penned the new sci-fi movie - has admitted to being disappointed with how the film was marketed, admitting that the trailer revealed more details than he would have liked.
Speaking to i09, Colin shared: ''It was very frustrating for me.
''That's a relationship that we have with marketing [and] there are a lot of different needs. I try to be very lucid and rational about it, [but] to speak frankly, there is a very, very small percentage of people who watch all the trailers. The rest of the world might only see one.''
Colin believes the marketing department opted to run the trailer because Jurassic Park films are ''constantly asked to prove the validity of its own existence'' with each new instalment in the franchise.
Of this approach, the acclaimed moviemaker - who helmed 2015's 'Jurassic World' - explained: ''It stops us from resting on our laurels or just assuming the audience is going to show up.
''The downside is it feels like marketing is constantly feeling the need to make the case. I would definitely have preferred those images not be seen, but, if you haven't watched the trailers, just go see the film.''
Prior to the release of 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom', Colin said it would share similarities with Steven Spielberg's 1993 original.
He explained: ''If I could contextualise each film, I would say 'Jurassic World' was an action adventure, 'Fallen Kingdom' is kind of a horror suspense film, and 'Jurassic World 3' will be a science thriller in the same way that 'Jurassic Park' was.''
