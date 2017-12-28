Colin Trevorrow has said the ending of 'Jurassic Word: Fallen Kingdom' will pave the way for the planned trilogy's third movie.

The 41-year-old filmmaker helmed both 2015's 'Jurassic World' and it's sequel - which will hit cinemas in June next year - and whilst he is adamant that the second feature won't end on a cliffhanger, he has admitted it will set up the story for a third instalment.

He said: ''At the end of this movie, it's not a cliffhanger, but it's designed for people to want to know what's going to happen next, whereas the earlier 'Jurassic Park' movies had pretty clear definitive endings. They were much more episodic. In working with Derek Connolly, my co-writer, we were also thinking about where it was gonna go in the future.''

The filmmaker insists there are definitely plans in place for a third movie, as he knows exactly where he wants to the storyline to go.

When asked about a third instalment, he said: ''Yes, absolutely ... I knew where I wanted it to go. I remember telling Steven [Spielberg] even while we were still making the first movie, 'This is the beginning. Here is the middle. And here's the end of the end. This is where we want to go.' I feel like that kind of design is crucial to a franchise like this if you really want to bring people along with you and make sure they stay interested. It needs to be thought through on that level. It can't be arbitrary, especially if we want to turn this into a character-based franchise with people who you lean in to follow what they're going to do.''

Colin also revealed there is an underlying theme of ''greed'' throughout the movie series - which is a sequel trilogy to the famous 'Jurassic Park' series - as both the first and second movies centre around the ''darkest and worst instincts of humans''.

Speaking during an interview published on YouTube by Sebas Tabany, Colin said: ''To me it's about greed. The first film is about how if there's money on the table, there will be somebody who will do the worst imaginable things, or in a lot of case, the dumbest imaginable thing in order to get that money. This film focuses a little bit more on our responsibility for these animals that we've made as a result of that greed, but also just the darkest and worst instincts of humans, again, if there's money involved.''