Colin Jost was ''so scared'' of marriage before getting engaged to Scarlett Johansson.

The 'Saturday Night Live' comedian says it's ''crazy'' he's tying the knot with the 'Avengers: Endgame' star and confessed that before falling for Scarlett, 34, he feared rushing into marriage and didn't want to commit to the wrong person.

Speaking during a stand-up routine at Guild Hall in Long Island's The Hamptons on Saturday (27.07.19) per Page Six, he said: ''I'm getting married and it's such a crazy thing. I was so scared of marriage for so long because every time I talked to someone who just got married, or was about to get married, is like, 'Oh my God, you got to do it... What could go wrong?' Then you talk to someone who's been married for five years, and they're like, 'Don't rush into it ... you have your whole life ahead of you. Don't have kids. They're the worst.'''

Colin, 36, started dating the 'Lucy' actress in 2017 and earlier this year, Scarlett's publicist Marcel Pariseau confirmed the couple's engagement news.

The pair have been living together for some time now and an insider revealed in February that they had been discussing wedding plans.

A source said at the time: ''Scarlett loves Colin too, and they are in it for the long haul. They have talked about marriage and are fully committed to each other. He is beyond doting to her and loves showing her off when they're out.''

Scarlett is set to walk down the aisle for the third time after her second husband Romain Dauriac - with whom she shares five-year-old daughter Rose - from 2014-2017 and fellow Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds from 2008 until 2011.

The insider added: ''Colin is also close to Scarlett's daughter, and they have a lot of date nights in together as a family.''