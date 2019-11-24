Colin Jost joked that Ryan Reynolds is ''one of his best friends'' during the actor's appearance on 'Saturday Night Live'.

The 37-year-old comedian is engaged to Ryan's ex-wife, movie star Scarlett Johansson, but the high-profile duo were both happy to make light of the stiuation as Ryan made an appearance on the hit TV show.

During the 'Weekend Update' segment of the show - which also featured Alex Moffat - Colin quipped that Ryan and Alex are his ''two best friends''.

Hollywood star Will Ferrell also appeared on the show, and was visibly - albeit jokingly - unnerved when Ryan admitted that he and his current wife Blake Lively were both big fans of the comedy actor.

Meanwhile, Scarlett - who was married to Ryan from 2008 until 2011 - recently admitted to being ''surprised'' by Colin's proposal.

The actress and the 'Saturday Night Live' writer got engaged in May after two years of dating - but Scarlett confessed she hadn't been expecting her beau to get down on one knee.

The 'Marriage Story' star - who has a five-year-old daughter called Rose with her second husband, Romain Dauriac - gushed: ''It was surprising, he's got a lot behind that news desk he's hiding. He's very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised.

''Even if you kind of imagine what that moment's gonna be like, it's still beautiful moment. It was very personal, it was a very special moment. I think, more than anything, when someone tells you they want to spend their life with you, that's a lovely, special thing.''

Scarlett didn't go into detail about how Colin proposed, but did say he ''killed it'', and hinted that the TV star took a ''James Bond'' approach to his proposal.