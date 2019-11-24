TV star Colin Jost said that Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds is ''one of his best friends'' during his appearance on 'Saturday Night Live'.
Colin Jost joked that Ryan Reynolds is ''one of his best friends'' during the actor's appearance on 'Saturday Night Live'.
The 37-year-old comedian is engaged to Ryan's ex-wife, movie star Scarlett Johansson, but the high-profile duo were both happy to make light of the stiuation as Ryan made an appearance on the hit TV show.
During the 'Weekend Update' segment of the show - which also featured Alex Moffat - Colin quipped that Ryan and Alex are his ''two best friends''.
Hollywood star Will Ferrell also appeared on the show, and was visibly - albeit jokingly - unnerved when Ryan admitted that he and his current wife Blake Lively were both big fans of the comedy actor.
Meanwhile, Scarlett - who was married to Ryan from 2008 until 2011 - recently admitted to being ''surprised'' by Colin's proposal.
The actress and the 'Saturday Night Live' writer got engaged in May after two years of dating - but Scarlett confessed she hadn't been expecting her beau to get down on one knee.
The 'Marriage Story' star - who has a five-year-old daughter called Rose with her second husband, Romain Dauriac - gushed: ''It was surprising, he's got a lot behind that news desk he's hiding. He's very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised.
''Even if you kind of imagine what that moment's gonna be like, it's still beautiful moment. It was very personal, it was a very special moment. I think, more than anything, when someone tells you they want to spend their life with you, that's a lovely, special thing.''
Scarlett didn't go into detail about how Colin proposed, but did say he ''killed it'', and hinted that the TV star took a ''James Bond'' approach to his proposal.
