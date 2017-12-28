Actor Colin Jost reportedly plans to marry Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson.
Colin Jost reportedly plans to marry Scarlett Johansson.
The 35-year-old actor started dating the Hollywood star earlier this year and is apparently already thinking about committing his long-term future to Scarlett.
A source told Us Weekly that Colin has been ''telling friends he wants to marry her''.
Colin and Scarlett, 33 - who has a three-year-old daughter called Rose from her marriage to French journalist Romain Dauriac - have been spotted on a series of dates in New York City throughout the year.
And Colin gushed about his girlfriend at the Emmy Awards in September.
He said at the time: ''She's wonderful. She's working, so otherwise, she'd be here.
''She's pretty cool. It's hard to have a lot of complaints, she's pretty awesome ... I'm very happy. I feel very lucky.''
But despite their burgeoning romance, Scarlett - who was also married to fellow Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds from 2008 until 2011 - previously admitted she doesn't consider monogamy to be natural.
During an interview earlier in 2017, she explained: ''I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it's a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing.''
But, she added: ''I don't think it's natural to be a monogamous person.''
Prior to that, Scarlett discussed her views on monogamy while promoting 'Match Point', the Woody Allen-directed crime thriller that was released in 2005.
Scarlett admitted that while she doesn't regard monogamy as natural, she was still determined to be married to the father of her children.
She shared: ''I don't think human beings are monogamous creatures by nature. When I decide I want to have children with somebody, I think it would be nice to be married to that person.''
