Clean Bandit's success is an ''accident''.

Clean Bandit have admitted their success was an accident and that there was ''never any plan'' to be famous.
The electronic band - which is made up of Grace Chatto and brothers Jack and Luke Patterson - rose to fame in 2014 and have already collaborated with huge names, including the likes of Jess Glynne, Demi Lovato and Zara Larsson, but Grace has now confessed that there was ''never any plan'' to be so successful.
Speaking about their fame, Grace told the Guardian newspaper: ''There was never any plan, though. This was kind of an accident.''
The 32-year-old musician recalled a time when she ''couldn't even afford to get the tube'' in London because she'd spent all her money to a radio plugger.
However, within just a few weeks, the band was massive gaining traction on the radio and they were soon national - and then international - stars.
She said: ''We couldn't even afford to get the tube at that point, within a few weeks, Radio 1 was playing it and then, all of a sudden, all these lawyers and managers contacted us.''
The group have recently announced details of their second studio album, which features the likes of Ellie Goulding and Marina and the Diamonds.
But earlier this year, Clean Bandit revealed their ambition is to collaborate with Madonna after she lip-synced to their song 'Solo' on her Instagram account.
The British trio couldn't believe it when they saw the video of their idol - who voiced the words to their track in celebration of LGBTQ + Pride Month - and Jack subsequently admitted they are now desperate to work with the American star.
He explained: ''We couldn't believe that. We're big fans. We'd love to work with her ... if she's reading this.''
