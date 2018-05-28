Clean Bandit's Grace Chatto thinks she's treated ''differently'' to the boys in the band.

The 32-year-old singer never really saw herself any less important than her band mates Jack and Luke Patterson until the Time's Up movement - which was launched earlier this year to encourage women to come forward if they've been a victim of sexual assault - and now she realises people make assumptions over her work.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: ''I'm of the opinion that gender is a social construct. I never identified as a woman too much, because women aren't too different from men. But with all the #MeToo and Time's Up stuff, I thought about it differently. I'm certainly treated differently to the boys in the band. People make assumptions about what I do and don't do within our projects. We produce our music together and I direct and edit the music videos.''

The electronic dance group have just collaborated on a song with grime artist Stormzy and Grace has admitted it was nice to see him try out a different genre.

She explained: ''I love him so much.

''He's very funny and great to talk to and he's such a genius. The flow he was doing over the beat was maybe a bit of a new direction for him. It's amazing.''

And he's not the only one they've worked with recently as the trio have also partnered up with Sir Elton John and were mesmerised by the way he plays piano.

She said: ''He was so funny!

''He sat down at the piano and didn't stop playing for the whole day, just constant ideas flowing. He was telling loads of jokes at the same time.'