Clare Waight Keller wants to blur the lines between men's and women's fashion.

The creative director of Givenchy debuted her first standalone menswear collection on Wednesday (16.01.19) in an intimate salon show - and she admitted that although the luxury brand's ''driving force'' has always been women's clothing, it's time for men to have their ''own platform'' within the fashion house.

Speaking to the Guardian newspaper, she said: ''The driving force for Givenchy has always been women's, but now I want to bring the man into that world, [Givenchy] was the first one to do men's for the couture but it's time for men's to have its own platform.

''The idea is that you can wear this as a woman, just in a slightly different way to men, there is more interest, certainly this century, in blurring lines between men's and women's [fashion].''

The designer - who was responsible for Duchess Meghan's wedding dress when she married Prince Harry last year - went on to explain how she ''expressed herself'' through androgynous style, and can relate to men who do the same thing.

She said: ''I used to deliberately put a T-shirt under something chic because I didn't want to look like my mother, it was how I expressed myself and it's how I see Parisian boys express themselves too.''

One of Clare's favourite looks from the collection was a double-breasted suit paired with dramatic 70s-style flared trousers, and the designer thinks the look will resonate with the younger generation.

Speaking to Vogue, she said: ''I love that long leg! It's more about the '70s seen through the '90s but with modern fabrics, I've seen a lot of young guys around the office wearing high-waisted pants. There's definitely something going on with that generation, now.''