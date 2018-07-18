Cinthya Carmona has been cast in 'The Tax Collector'.

The 'East Los High' actress has joined the crime thriller alongside the likes of Shia LaBeouf, Bobby Soto and Chelsea Rendon will filming set to begin this month.

As reported by Deadline, she will star in David Ayer's upcoming movie and although the project will be reminiscent of his earlier gritty thrillers like 'Training Day' and 'End of Watch', there hasn't been a lot of information revealed about the plot.

The filmmaker and Chris Long's Cedar Park Entertainment are set to co-produce with Cross Creek Pictures, which is also financing the movie.

The film will seem him reunited with LaBeouf after they previously teamed up for World War II action drama 'Fury' in 2014.

They almost worked together for 'Suicide Squad' in 2016, as the actor previously claimed Ayer approached him for the part of Lieutenant GQ Edwards, which eventually went to Scott Eastwood.

He told Variety at the time: ''The character was different initially,. Then Will [Smith] came in, and the script changed a bit. That character and Tom [Hardy's] character [later played by Joel Kinnaman] got written down to build Will up.''

It appears it wasn't meant to be, as LaBeouf explained the studio weren't keen on having him involved in the project.

He added: ''I don't think Warner Bros. wanted me. I went in to meet, and they were like, 'Nah, you're crazy. You're a good actor, but not this one.' It was a big investment for them.''

Although Ayer isn't expected to return for DC's comic book blockbuster sequel, he will be kept busy as he looks to work on the follow-up to Netflix fantasy 'Bright'.