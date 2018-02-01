Chvrches have released their first track in almost three years.

The Scottish synth-pop band - comprised of Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook, and Martin Doherty - last released music in the form of 2015's album 'Every Open Eye', and on Wednesday (31.01.18), they made a triumphant return to the music scene when their brand new track 'Get Out' was premiered on UK radio station BBC Radio One.

Speaking to radio DJ Annie Mac, singer Lauren said: ''After ['Every Open Eye'], we went back into a little writing studio - this time in New York - but we still wanted to take a little time to work out where we wanted to go and what we wanted to do. We decided this time we wanted to work with a producer. I think it was really good for us to be pushed to do things differently and take risks.''

The 30-year-old singer added the band wanted their music to sound ''really honest'', and said she pleased they hadn't had to ''second guess themselves'' when it came to the track.

She added to Annie: ''[We] wanted everything to be really honest. If it's going to be more pop it should be more aggressively pop - there's no doing things in half measures.

''It was nice to not be second guessing ourselves. It's still consistent with what we've done before but it feels like it'll be more of a live experience.''

'Get Out' was produced by Greg Kurstin - who has worked with a host of talent including Adele, Foo Fighters, Pink, and Sia - and in a press release for the track, the band praised his work style as ''comfortable''.

They said: ''Working with Greg was so different to what we'd done before, but it also felt so comfortable and like he'd been in our band forever. He doesn't try to make you write a certain kind of song. He just listens and then Jedi puppet masters the best work out of you.

''The opening synth riff of 'Get Out' was the first thing to emerge on our first day in the studio with him.''