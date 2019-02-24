Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry admitted that when she was 15 she was a member of an online discussion site with other fans of Biffy Clyro.
The 31-year-old singer admitted that when she was 15 she was a member of an online discussion site with other fans of the Scottish rock band - made up of Simon Neil, James Johnston and Ben Johnston - and insisted that being a ''weirdo'' as a teenager turns ''you into a functional, semi-interesting adult''.
In an interview with Q magazine, she said: ''Recently, one of my friends was visiting and we were talking about Idlewind and Biffy Clyro and we went down quite an intense YouTube hole looking up nostalgic songs.
''I guess that's emo. I was on the Biffy Clyro message board when I was a teenager. I've met them a few times and they seem nice, but I try not to unload my creepy fandom on that level.
''I was more of a quiet lurker than an active poster, just soaking up all the information. Being a weirdo at 25 turns you into a functional and semi-interesting adult.''
It isn't just the 'Many Of Horror' hitmakers that Lauren is a fan of though, as the 'Mother We Share' singer confessed that she was starstruck when she saw Blondie singer Debbie Harry being ''standoffish and sassy''.
She said: ''A couple of years ago I saw Debbie Harry at something and that was exciting because I've loved her since I was tiny.
''She blazed a trail. I could hear her being standoffish and sassy to someone and I was like 'Yeah that's what I want to believe Debbie Harry is still doing'. She's still out there, sassing it up.''
