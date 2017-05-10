Christopher Boykin has died.

The 'Rob & Big' star passed away on Tuesday morning (09.05.17) aged 45 years old, TMZ has reported, and it is believed to have been caused by a heart attack, although the cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

The American star appeared in the television series alongside his close friend and professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek for two years from 2006.

The show followed the pair on their adventures, as they competed against one another as to who could wolf down the most powdered doughnuts within a set amount of time in a bid to break the Guinness World Record for, and for holding an exorcism in their home.

And not only did Christopher enjoy a close bond and co-star with Rob, but he was also the sportsman's personal bodyguard.

Following the news of Christopher's tragic death a swarm of tributes have come flooding in on social media, including a sweet post from 28-year-old rapper Chanel West Coast - whose full name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley - who admitted her heart is ''crushed'' after hearing the tragic news.

The blonde beauty - who appeared on n MTV's 'Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory' with Christopher and rob - tweeted: ''RIP @BigBlack. My heart is crushed. (sic).''

However, the singer and songwriter has vowed to remember ''all the times'' Christopher made her laugh, and those memories she will cherish.

She continued: '''ll remember all the times you made me laugh (sic).''

Chanel has sent her well wishes to Christopher's grieving family.

She added: ''And my prayers go out to your family (sic).''

And Rob has also taken to social media to speak about his loss, although he didn't want to because he didn't want to believe the sad news is true.

The 42-year-old star shared a picture of him with Christopher on his Twitter account, which he captioned: ''My heart is broken. I don't want write this post. I don't want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you. (sic).''