Christine & The Queens believes the music industry is becoming ''more nuanced'' and more able to discuss in depth issues surrounding sexuality and gender.
Christine & The Queens' Héloïse Letissier believes pop can tackle LGBTQ subjects ''without being questioned''.
The 30-year-old singer - who identifies as pansexual, meaning she is attracted to a person regardless of their sex or gender identity - feels the music industry has always been progressive but she thinks it's becoming ''more nuanced'' and more able to discuss in depth issues surrounding sexuality and gender.
In an interview with Music Feeds, the '5 Dollars' hitmaker said: ''What is good is that they're not really new conversations that are happening. When you think of like gender fluidity and exploration, we've had Prince and Madonna and stuff.
''But I think also what's good is that it gets more nuanced as it goes. Janelle Monáe can talk about pansexuality and so can I.
''People actually asked me if I invented the word and I said 'No! I didn't invent it but you can just read on it'. It's good that now pop can tackle those subjects without being questioned.
The 'Christine' singer went on to explain that although she's glad artists are taking it upon themselves to discuss issues such as gender identify and feminism, she's wary of these issues becoming '' fashionable in some way''.
She said: ''Things are happening slowly but surely, and are getting more welcoming. But at the same time, I'm just being wary of it being branded at some point or it being fashionable in some way.
''Is it becoming too glossy? Is it being digested in a way that is profitable? Because if so, that's a problem.
''I'm always more hopeful about the younger generation of performers like Billie Eilish or Lorde, who take feminism and address it really simply and normally.
''The newest generation are going to be really wonderful for that. They're going to have conversations that are not shaped by profit. It's refreshing.''
