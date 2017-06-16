Christine McVie says anything is ''possible'' with regards to a new Fleetwood Mac album.

The 73-year-old musician - who departed the band and lived in semi-retirement for 16 years between 1998 and 2014 - would love to get back into the studio and make new music with her bandmates but it would all depend on the ''very complicated'' relationship between frontwoman Steve Nicks, 69, and lead guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, 67.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''I can't say a definite yes to that [another record] because Stevie and Lindsey are Stevie and Lindsey. They have a very complicated relationship.

''I love to think it's possible because I believe the world would love to hear a new Mac album, so fingers crossed.

''You can never say never with a band. Look at me - I was gone for 16 years so anything can happen.''

The 'Rumours' hitmakers are planning a last global jaunt to say goodbye to their fans next year, but even the members of the band are unconvinced they're going to be bowing out.

Christine previously said: ''The 2018 tour is supposed to be a farewell tour but you take farewell tours one at a time.

''Somehow we always come together, this unit. We can feel it ourselves.''

The line-up of the group - which typically comprises Christine, her ex-husband John McVie, Mick Fleetwood, Lindsey and Stevie - has changed over the years with certain members leaving for periods of time, but the singer admits there is always something that draws them back together.

She said: ''We're all guilty of parting company in this band for a while. It just seems to happen. But it's that umbilical cord that can't be broken. It just pulls you back...

''It's that invisible chain. It's that alchemy. I love every minute of it. This is what I want to do. It's what I want to invest my time and my future in from now on, so I won't leave again.''

Meanwhile, Christine and Lindsey recently released an album together, 'Buckingham McVie', but insist that it won't be an ongoing project for them away from the band.

Christine said: ''It really is a finite project. It's not a career move. It's just a nice splinter off the main artery of Fleetwood Mac.''