Christine McGuinness says strangers demand to see her autistic twins' disabled parking badge.

The 'Real Housewives of Cheshire' star has five-year-old twins Leo and Penelope - who have autism - and two-year-old and Felicity with husband Paddy McGuinness and revealed that ''nine times out of ten'' she's stopped by members of the public who quiz her on whether or not she has a Blue Badge if she parks in a disabled space.

Appearing on 'BBC Breakfast' on Friday (19.04.19) to discuss the possibility of a badge for people with hidden disabilities, she said: ''Nine out of ten times I'll be questioned on why I'm parked there.

''Am I entitled to use that badge? which one [of the twins] is disabled? and I've found myself having to calmly explained that actually my children are autistic and you might not be able to see it, but if I wasn't parked here we'd be in a different situation right now.

''They're not comfortable being approached by complete strangers so that makes it even worse.''

The 31-year-old reality star went on to explain that she needs the badge ''for the safety of my children'' and she finds it ''frustrating'' when strangers question her on the subject.

She added: ''It's just so hard because this isn't something we want, it's something we need. It's not a golden ticket, I don't want to be using these spaces, I need it for the safety of my children.

''These are random people, the general public will ask, 'why are you parked in that space? Can I have a look at your Blue Badge?'

''It's so frustrating because if I can, I'll park in a parent-child space, but then they're often taken up - that's a whole other subject with people who haven't even got children.''