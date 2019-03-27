Christine McGuinness feels like a ''single parent'' sometimes because her husband Paddy McGuinness is working so hard.

The 31-year-old model is proud of her husband for working to provide for herself, their five-year-old twins Penelope and Leo and youngest daughter Felicity, aged two, but admits it can be tough being away from him for extended periods and keeping the house together.

She said: ''I would be lying if I said it's great. It's not, it's really tough. At the moment I barely see him. It is getting to the point now where I feel it is overwhelming and too much. I feel like a single parent at times. I keep thinking it will quieten down soon but actually I don't think it will. I think work will be good for Paddy and he's going to be very, very busy and so I don't know what we're going to do.''

And whilst Christine is sometimes stressed by his absence, she knows he is doing all he can for the whole family.

She added: ''It's great that he's so busy. But of course I would love to see him because he's my husband. I miss him and I love it when he's at home. The children miss him when he's working so much. But I've got to support his work - I always have done. And he's doing it all for the kids, to provide for them and give them a good life.''

Christine is considering getting someone in to help with the children but hasn't made her mind up just yet.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''Should I get some support at home? I question that at times but I've managed for almost six years so should I just keep going? I don't know the answer.''