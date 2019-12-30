Christine McGuinness has opened up about the ''awful'' aftermath of Christmas with her autistic children.

The 31-year-old model - who has six-year-old twins Penelope and Leo and three-year-old daughter Felicity with her husband Paddy McGuinness - admits it was tough following the festive period.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Walking away from Christmas ... Last week I told how proud I was to have a Christmas tree up at home, I am still very proud that my children coped well over Christmas as they struggle so much with sensory overload, anxiety, they become easily overwhelmed. But, I wasn't ready for the aftermath following Christmas Day, it has has been awful. I think I prepared them so much for Christmas Day, I didn't prepare them for it to end ... I know many of you with Autistic children will understand, I'm still learning everyday and next year will be better again. So now, all evidence of Christmas has gone from our home, I find the best way to help my children is to get them involved and show them visually. We took the tree down together and explained 'Christmas has finished' .. today seems calmer ... I'm just hoping for the best, patiently waiting for normal routine to come back! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Christine previously revealed she isn't ''proud'' of having a blue badge for her kids, which allows people to park in designated disabled slots.

She said: ''The autism really affects their anxiety, they also have no sense of danger, they have no road safety awareness and would think nothing of stepping out in front of a car. Being able to park near the door lets me go out of the door with my children. I don't want to use this space, I'm not proud of having a blue badge but I have it because my children need it for their safety.''