Screenwriter Christine Lavaf is working on a reboot of 'The Twilight Zone'.

Warner Bros has been trying to develop the new movie version of the hit horror since 2009 and a number of directors were lined up to helm the production, but each left the project before shooting could begin.

However, Warner Bros has now announced Christine will be working on the script despite a director having not yet been found to oversee the production, according to Variety.

The original plan for the movie was for it to be inspired by the 1983 'Twilight Zone: The Movie' horror, which was produced by Steven Spielberg and John Landis and had four segments each with a different director.

But the new movie will reportedly follow just one story, which will include elements of 'The Twilight Zone' universe.

It has been reported, too, that 'The Twilight Zone' movie will be produced by Leonardo Dicaprio's company Appian Way.

Speilberg's film was a theatrical version of the original TV series, which ran from 1959 until 1964 and was created by Rod Serling.

He wrote and co-wrote 92 of the 156 episodes which aired and provided the opening and closing monologues. It was later revived in the 1980s and then again in the early 2000s.

The original film stars Vic Morrow, Scatman Crothers, Kathleen Quinlan and John Lithgow, with Dan Aykroyd and Albert Brooks both appearing in the prologue segment.